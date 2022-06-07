ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A teacher with Albemarle County Public Schools is being named educator of the year by the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council.

Emily Anderson teaches sixth grade science at Lakeside Middle School.

“My philosophy is always if kids aren’t excited to come to class, then I’m doing it wrong,” Anderson said. “I also try to maximize engagement by doing as many hands-on things as possible, but also balancing those hands-on activities with technology activities, especially with Minecraft education.”

She says utilizing the online game has become a key part of her curriculum.

“The trick is getting students to go from thinking about it as a toy to a learning tool,” the teacher said. “I use it in very structured way, and include a lot of collaboration, which students have been really missing over the pandemic and with virtual learning.”

Anderson says her students got a kick out of designing their own level of Minecraft that applied to their classroom lessons.

“It’s incredible, and we played it in class and the students loved it. And so now we’re working on cleaning it up, and my goal is to post it or submit it to Minecraft EDU to see if they can put it in their bank of lessons,” Anderson said.

Innovation is how Anderson is making a difference in education.

“Taking engineering classes I was always in the minority. There are always way more guys, so that made me really passionate now about getting especially girls interested in science so that we can change that change that,” she said.

After winning the award, Anderson was also presented with a $1,000 grant, which she says she plans to use on weather balloons and a GoPro camera for lessons next year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.