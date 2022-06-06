Virginia baseball season ends in Greenville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team saw its season come to an end on Sunday, as the Cavaliers lost 7-6 against Coastal Carolina in an Elimination Game in the Greenville Regional.

Chris Rowan Jr. delivered the game-winning hit for the Chanticleers in the bottom of the 9th, as Coastal Carolina kept its season alive with a walk-off win.

UVA head coach Brian O’Connor says, “I’m just certainly disappointed for our guys. That said, when we get a chance to go back and reflect on the entire season, not just this moment, I know our guys will be very, very proud. I’m really proud that of this team and most importantly, proud of the young men who wear the uniform, and how they represent our program, and how they are as people.”

UVA jumped out to a 6-0 lead against the Chanticleers, but they didn’t score a run after the 5th inning.

Jake Gelof hit a 2-run home run and a 3-run home run for the ‘Hoos, and broke the program record for RBI in a single season.

The sophomore third baseman finished the season with 81 RBI, which surpassed the previous record of 77, which was set by Pavin Smith in 2017.

Gelof hit 21 home runs this season, which is one shy of the program record (Brian Buchanan - 1994).

Jake Gelof has five career NCAA Tournament home runs, which breaks the record previously held by Pavin Smith (2015-17) and Chris Newell (2021-22).

Senior Alex Tappen went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in his final game as a Cavalier.

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 39-19, overall.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.