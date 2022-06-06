Advertise With Us
UVA testing emergency alert system

(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will be testing its alarm system Tuesday, June 7.

A loud siren and public address system are scheduled to go off at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. It will be heard on UVA Grounds, as well as from many outdoor locations around the area.

The university wants to remind everyone that it is only a test.

“You’ll hear a warning sound, followed by a message stating that this is a test of the university’s emergency notification system,” John DeSilva with UVA Emergency Management said. “Then at 11 a.m., it’ll be repeated but stating, ‘This concludes the test of the university’s emergency notification system.’”

You can also get these notifications on your phone by texting “UVA” to 26-7-87.

