Sunny and great !
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering another stellar day. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to work into the region Tuesday with a few showers. More widespread showers and storms will be on tap Wednesday. The late week looks good, however, another front will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Improving conditions can be expected Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: around 60
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
