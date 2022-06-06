Sunny and great !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering another stellar day. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to work into the region Tuesday with a few showers. More widespread showers and storms will be on tap Wednesday. The late week looks good, however, another front will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Improving conditions can be expected Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: around 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

