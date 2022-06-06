Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New coffee shop opens in old Wells Fargo spot on E. High St.

Brews on High
Brews on High(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A waft of coffee and baked goods may hit you as you’re passing the corner of East High Street and Locust Avenue in Charlottesville.

Where you used to see a bank there is now a new coffee shop, Brews on High.

Monique Boatwright and Allie Cheronis say they have worked together for years. Now, they are undertaking a new mission of opening a coffee shop together under the ownership of Champion.

Brews on High opened last week and it is working on building its menu up.

“We feel like a lot of our customers like literally over the last decade, have popped in all the different spaces we’ve worked in, so I don’t think it’s that we’re bringing something new, it’s that we’re bringing continuity. It’s like people come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, you guys are here,’ you know?,” Boatwright, the project manger, said.

Brews on High says it is working on opening a drive-thru by the end of the summer.

