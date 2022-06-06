More Clouds Arrive Tuesday. Some Showers and Few Storms Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds will make a return Tuesday, with some showers developing mid to late morning into the early afternoon. A slow moving cold front will approach and move across the region Wednesday, providing some more scattered showers and storms. A drier late week is expected with highs in the low to mid 80s. Currently, watching Saturday for a possible storm developing toward the coast, that may bring more widespread rain across the region.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, possible storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and possible storms. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs near 80. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.

