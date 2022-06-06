Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Looks like another winner

Mid-week showers and storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After an outstanding weekend, high pressure will deliver another beautiful day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures and humidity today. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for a late day shower Tuesday. Wednesday will feature a higher probability for showers and storms. Conditions improve for the late week, with another round of showers and storms Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great !, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: around 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Comfortable June Weather For Now