Hokies clinch spot in Super Regionals with 7-2 win over Columbia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech baseball team has advanced to Super Regionals for the first time in program history, as the Hokies defeated Columbia 7-2 in the Blacksburg Regional championship game on Sunday night.

Nick Biddison, Tanner Schobel, and Carson DeMartini all homered against the Lions, and Biddison added an RBI triple.

Virginia Tech will host the Florida/Oklahoma winner in Super Regionals next weekend.

