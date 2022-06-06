Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hokies clinch spot in Super Regionals with 7-2 win over Columbia

Nick Biddison celebrates Virginia Tech's first-ever berth in NCAA Super Regionals.
Nick Biddison celebrates Virginia Tech's first-ever berth in NCAA Super Regionals.(WDBJ)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech baseball team has advanced to Super Regionals for the first time in program history, as the Hokies defeated Columbia 7-2 in the Blacksburg Regional championship game on Sunday night.

Nick Biddison, Tanner Schobel, and Carson DeMartini all homered against the Lions, and Biddison added an RBI triple.

Virginia Tech will host the Florida/Oklahoma winner in Super Regionals next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

Bryce Corbett won the 84th Kenridge Invitational on the 3rd hole of a playoff on Sunday.
Bryce Corbett wins 84th Kenridge Invitational
Jake Gelof and Devin Ortiz
Virginia baseball season ends in Greenville Regional
Carson DeMartini
Virginia Tech crushes Columbia 24-4; Advances to Regional Championship Round
Chris Newell stands in the rain at Disharoon Park
UVA baseball faces Elimination Game on Sunday, after falling 4-2 against ECU