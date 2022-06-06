Experts with UVA Health analyze COVID-19 reinfection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors with UVA Health are seeing more people get COVID-19 less than 90 after their first diagnosis.

They say that’s because there’s a difference between the first omicron subvariant and what is circulating now.

Dr. Costi Sifri says as the variants evolve there seems to be a level of risk of reinfection. That’s because each new variant is more transmissible than the previous one.

“It always is important when considering whether a person has COVID to understand that reinfections can occur. They can occur relatively early after a first infection and it’s just something that we need to be cognizant about,” Sifri said.

Doctors say this is something they will continue to watch, along with the impacts of long COVID with this sort of reinfection.

