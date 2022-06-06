Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s West Main streetscape project, which involved about 10 years of planning, is officially scrapped.

NBC29 asked Mayor Lloyd Snook Monday, June 6, if it was fair to say the millions already spent on the project - such as planning and engineering studies - were wasted.

“If there is some way that it can be sort of brought back later on, it might not be completely wasted. But yes, it’s pretty well wasted,” the mayor responded. “Some of it may may well have come from VDOT, in which case we may have to repay some money to VDOT. I don’t know that the final bills haven’t been sorted out.”

He says the money spent went to planning and engineering studies to figure out the logistics of the project.

Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade says while there’s lost taxpayer money, it pales in comparison to what would have been spent: If the renovations were completed, it would have cost nearly $50 million.

“The pandemic hit and we were confronted as a city with funding a lot of big capital projects, and the council issued just made a very difficult decision to that we were going to focus on the school reconfiguration,” Wade said.

Mayor Snook says West Main Street will have to stay ill-designed and not pedestrian-friendly. He says he was the lead advocate behind the project, and emphasizes it was about more than just cars.

“I thought all along that the West Main project had the potential to be the 21st century version of the Downtown Mall, something that had the potential to really remake downtown Charlottesville,” he said.

That sort of innovation won’t be happening now. Along with the wasted money comes wasted time, too.

“Ten years is kind of normal, unfortunately, for here in Charlottesville,” Wade said.

Snook says City Council now has to confront the reality that this funding for this proposal right now is dead.

“We were always hoping that sort of something would happen. If for example, if we had been able to get approval for a sales tax increase to fund the schools, that might have been something that might have allowed us to take the money that was coming out of the capital program for the schools, and instead put it into into this program,” Snook said.

Charlottesville City Council hopes it can eventually make the necessary improvements to the area, but there is no word on when that will happen.

