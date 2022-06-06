Bryce Corbett wins 84th Kenridge Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bryce Corbett defeated Lou Baker on the third playoff hole to win the 84th Kenridge Invitational on Sunday at Farmington Country Club.

At the conclusion of 54 holes, Corbett was tied with Baker, Trey Wren, and Chad Fultz at 5-under par, and the four golfers replayed Hole No. 18 until a winner was decided.

Wren and Fultz bowed out after bogies on the first playoff hole, while Baker and Corbett played the hole three times.

Corbett was able to come out on top on the third try, as he two-putted for par, following a narrow miss on a long putt from Baker.

“Oh, this means a lot,” says Corbett. “The confidence was building. I think this just took it to a whole new level, especially because this is such a prestigious tournament. So many good college players, and top amateurs play here.”

The tournament win is Corbett’s first since high school, and he also had a new good luck charm: his Hawaiian shirt.

Corbett says, “It’s from Goodwill. Five dollars. In Radford, Virginia. It might be standard procedure for the rest of the tournaments, who knows?”

Bryce Corbett was four shots off the lead heading into the final round, and shot a 66 on Sunday.

Fultz posted the low round of the day with a 64, while Baker and Wren each shot 68.

