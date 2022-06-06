Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPD searching for missing teenager

Missing person information and image provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Missing person information and image provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.(ACPD)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for your help with finding a missing teenager.

ACPD announced Monday, June 6, that it is looking for 13-year-old Zayla Christmas. She was last seen Friday, May 20, wearing a black shirt, black joggers, and black/red Nike Air Force high tops.

Anyone with information on Zayla’s location is asked to contact Detective Lavin at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Name: Zayla Christmas

Age: 13 years old

Sex: Female

Height: 4′11″

Weight: 113 lbs.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
Brews on High
New coffee shop opens in old Wells Fargo spot on E. High St.
UVA Health
Experts with UVA Health analyze COVID-19 reinfection