ACPD searching for missing teenager

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for your help with finding a missing teenager.

ACPD announced Monday, June 6, that it is looking for 13-year-old Zayla Christmas. She was last seen Friday, May 20, wearing a black shirt, black joggers, and black/red Nike Air Force high tops.

Anyone with information on Zayla’s location is asked to contact Detective Lavin at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Name: Zayla Christmas

Age: 13 years old

Sex: Female

Height: 4′11″

Weight: 113 lbs.

