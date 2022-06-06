Advertise With Us
date 2022-06-06
200 children in Charlottesville receive free, brand new bikes

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children of all ages and their families lined up Sunday afternoon at Tonsler Park for the third annual bike giveaway.

Wes Bellamy is the organizer of the event and says it’s just a day of love each time around, though this year it’s bigger than ever before.

“Last year we did a 50 bike giveaway and we had to turn kids away and they were crying and it was just a really sad thing. So we said, hey, we’re gonna up the ante,” Bellamy said.

He managed to round up 200 bikes so no one would leave without one.

“You see little kids walking away with smiles on their faces, which is really what it’s all about,” Bellamy said.

He says Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is helping to make this all happen.

“They came through in the clutch like no other. We had rapper Young Jeezy provide 50 bikes from the Streets Dreams Foundation and then the rest came from the community. We set up a GoFundMe. We raised nearly $8,000 on the GoFundMe, just for these bikes,” Bellamy said.

It’s a kick off to Charlottesville’s Tonsler League, which provides basketball games throughout the summer at Tonsler Park.

“We’re more than just a bunch of guys playing basketball, we’re truly here to serve the community and it’s always a beautiful thing we can do,” Bellamy said.

The league is about providing entertainment and being in tune with everyone all around, which starts with free bikes this year.

“This is really what Charlottesville is all about. We’re a community that comes together and I’m just thankful and proud and really, honestly, just very gracious and thankful that the community trusts me to be able to donate,” Bellamy said.

The Tonsler League runs through the summer and it’s every Thursday and Sunday night.

