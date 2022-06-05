Virginia Tech crushes Columbia 24-4; Advances to Regional Championship Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech baseball team scored fourteen runs in the 4th inning, as the Hokies crushed Columbia 24-4 in their second game of the Blacksburg Regional on Saturday night.

The game took about 4 1/2 hours to complete, and Tech clinched a spot in the championship round of the Blacksburg Regional.

The Hokies remain undefeated in the tournament, and they will face the Gonzaga/Columbia winner on Sunday night at 7pm.

