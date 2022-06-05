Virginia Tech crushes Columbia 24-4; Advances to Regional Championship Round
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech baseball team scored fourteen runs in the 4th inning, as the Hokies crushed Columbia 24-4 in their second game of the Blacksburg Regional on Saturday night.
The game took about 4 1/2 hours to complete, and Tech clinched a spot in the championship round of the Blacksburg Regional.
The Hokies remain undefeated in the tournament, and they will face the Gonzaga/Columbia winner on Sunday night at 7pm.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.