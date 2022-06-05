UVA Health prepares in case of monkeypox

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As monkeypox cases continue to pop up across the U.S, UVA Health is making sure it’s prepared. UVA doctors say being prepared means being ready to accurately diagnose patients and safely provide them care.

They say although the disease is contagious, doctors are not concerned it will cause another pandemic.

“It’s not built to transmit so easily that would cause another pandemic. What we’re focused on is making sure that we can identify patients, as I said previously, to make sure that we can take care of them in the safest way possible,” UVA Health’s Dr. Costi Sifri said.

The first case of monkeypox in Virginia was identified by the CDC, the last week of may.

