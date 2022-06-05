Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA baseball faces Elimination Game on Sunday, after falling 4-2 against ECU

Chris Newell stands in the rain at Disharoon Park
Chris Newell stands in the rain at Disharoon Park(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will face elimination for the remainder of their stay in the Greenville Regional, as the Cavaliers lost 4-2 against East Carolina on Saturday night.

The defeat drops UVA to the Loser’s Bracket of the double-elimination tournament, and the ‘Hoos will face Coastal Carolina in an Elimination Game on Sunday at one o’clock.

The winner of that game will take on ECU in the championship round at 7pm, and a Winner-Take-All will be played on Monday, if the Pirates suffer their first loss of the tournament on Sunday night.

Virginia will face Coastal Carolina for the second time in the Regional, as the Wahoos defeated the Chanticleers 7-2 in their first game in Greenville.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

Carson DeMartini
Virginia Tech crushes Columbia 24-4; Advances to Regional Championship Round
Tom Sox mascot Prarieweather Lewis gives a fan a high-five
Tom Sox fall 9-2 in Home Opener; Drop to 0-2 on the season
Tom Sox fall 9-2 in Home Opener; Drop to 0-2 on the season
Jake Gelof celebrates with Paul Kosanovich
UVA baseball beats Coastal Carolina 7-2 in Greenville Regional