UVA baseball faces Elimination Game on Sunday, after falling 4-2 against ECU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will face elimination for the remainder of their stay in the Greenville Regional, as the Cavaliers lost 4-2 against East Carolina on Saturday night.

The defeat drops UVA to the Loser’s Bracket of the double-elimination tournament, and the ‘Hoos will face Coastal Carolina in an Elimination Game on Sunday at one o’clock.

The winner of that game will take on ECU in the championship round at 7pm, and a Winner-Take-All will be played on Monday, if the Pirates suffer their first loss of the tournament on Sunday night.

Virginia will face Coastal Carolina for the second time in the Regional, as the Wahoos defeated the Chanticleers 7-2 in their first game in Greenville.

