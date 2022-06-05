Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tom Sox fall 9-2 in Home Opener; Drop to 0-2 on the season

Tom Sox mascot Prarieweather Lewis gives a fan a high-five
Tom Sox mascot Prarieweather Lewis gives a fan a high-five(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox were unable to earn a win in their first home game of the season, as Charlottesville lost 9-2 against Covington on Saturday night at Charlottesville High School.

The Lumberjacks blew open a close game with six runs in the 9th inning, and the Sox were unable to respond.

The start of the game went a lot better for Cville, as NBC 29 reporter Rachel Hirschheimer threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the Sox scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch in the 2nd inning.

Charlottesville (0-2) will be back on action at Covington on Sunday at 7pm.

