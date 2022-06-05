ACPS summer school enrollment returning to pre-pandemic numbers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The school year is nearing its end in Albemarle County which means summer classes are just around the corner. Enrollment numbers are completely different than they were a year ago.

“Last year was an anomaly because of not simply are solely because of the pandemic, but because of what the pandemic generated,” ACPS spokesperson, Phil Giaramita said.

Giaramita says right now, about 1,400 students are enrolled for summer school in the county. Last year, it was around 6,000.

“The numbers are a little bit misleading since we had two sessions, a morning session or an afternoon session. If the same student attended both, they were counted twice. So, in terms of the actual number of students who participated last year, I think was probably significantly less than 6,000 but certainly more than the 1,400 that we’re going to see this year”

It divides up to be around 1,000 elementary school students. 400 hundred middle and high schoolers combined.

“The total number of students in our elementary schools is about 6000. So, we’re talking about maybe 15% of the students who are invited back in for some remedial work this summer,” Giaramita said.

That 15% isn’t a surprise, as Giaramita says it’s on par with 2019, and school years before COVID-19 hit.

“It’s a testament to the fact that that students worked really hard this year. There was a lot of enthusiasm about coming back in person, high numbers of students came back in person, and the teachers have been doing very well.”

Pandemic related learning loss is not driving numbers this time around, and neither is federal funding. Giaramita said those additional funds supported an expansion of programs last year, which also allowed for more kids to enroll. It also provided school lunch for everyone.

That’s not the case this year, but Giaramita says there’s a plan in place for students who still need it.

“If you are eligible for reduced school lunch, you’ll receive free and reduced lunch. And the one nuance is that if you’re in one of those schools, where more than 50% of the students meet the federal standard for income standards, then you will, you’ll receive free breakfast and lunch,” Giaramita said.

