UVA baseball beats Coastal Carolina 7-2 in Greenville Regional

Jake Gelof celebrates with Paul Kosanovich
Jake Gelof celebrates with Paul Kosanovich(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team picked up a win in its first game of the NCAA Tournament, as the Cavaliers defeated Coastal Carolina 7-2 on Friday in the Greenville Regional.

UVA will face ECU in the Winner’s Bracket on Saturday at 7pm, after the top-seed Pirates topped Coppin State 17-1 in their game.

Virginia fell behind 2-0 against the Chanticleers on Friday, but they took the lead with four runs in the 3rd inning, and added three more in the 5th.

Jake Gelof went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored, while Kyle Teel added a 2-run double.

Nate Savino allowed two runs on five hits to earn the win.

Coastal Carolina will take on Coppin State in an elimination game on Saturday at 1pm.

