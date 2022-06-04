Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Remaining Dry For Now

Pleasant June Weather Through Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable early June temperatures for the rest of the weekend and to start the new week. You can give your air conditioner a break, especially during the overnight. Just a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the blue sky during the afternoon. The sunburn index is high this time of year when it’s sunny. Grass pollen is also on the high side.

Overall fantastic weather conditions for outdoor activities.

Breezes will turn more southerly mid week ahead of a couple of weather disturbances. This will make it feel more muggy. Our scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances will increase mid week.

Trending drier late week.

Another storm system looks to arrive for next weekend. Bringing another round of rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be near or just a little above average. Rainfall amounts will be variable across the region. Depending on where storms form. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Hazy starshine as some high level clouds pass by. Pleasant with lows in the 50s. Patchy fog by dawn.

Sunday: Sunshine and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light east, northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and pleasant. Lows in the 50s. Patchy fog by dawn.

Monday: Mostly sunny and still dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered shower/storm possible, mainly later in the day and evening. Highs near 80. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: A better shower/storm chance at this time. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild and humid. Highs lower 80s.

Pleasant June Weather