Pleasant June Weekend

Sunshine with Low Relative Humidity
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remaining dry with low dew points through the weekend. A nice first weekend of June ahead. Warm sunshine and comfortable overnights. You can give your AC a break.

The only weather hazard will be a high sunburn index. The grass pollen is on the high side.

Becoming a little warmer next week with increasing relative humidity and dew points by mid next week with a risk for a scattered shower and thunderstorm.

Next Thursday and Friday look mainly rain free.

The following weekend doesn’t look to dry at this time. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday and Sunday: Warm sunshine. Comfortable in the shade. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and still dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: More humid and mostly sunny. An evening shower/storm chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A scattered shower/storm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows mid 60s,.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm risk. Mainly dry, otherwise. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

