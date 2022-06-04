Advertise With Us
Hokies hammer Wright State 15-9 in first game of NCAA Regional

By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nick Biddison and Gavin Cross combined to go 10-for-11 at the top of the lineup, and the Virginia Tech baseball team defeated Wright State 15-9 in its first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Blacksburg.

Biddison was 5-for-5 with four runs scored, while Cross was 5-for-6 with a home run and five RBI.

The Hokies had 19 hits as a team.

Tech jumped out to a 5-0 lead against the Raiders, and after Wright State tied the game, the Hokies took control with five runs in the 5th, and four more in the 8th.

Virginia Tech is playing in the postseason for the first time since 2013.

They will take on 3-seed Columbia in the Winner’s Bracket on Saturday at 7pm in Blacksburg.

