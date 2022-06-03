Virginia Athletics breaks ground on Football Operations Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Athletic Department was breaking ground on a new era for the UVA football program on Thursday, with a ceremony for the new Football Operations Center.

UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams says, “It will have everything we need to compete for championships.”

The new $80 million facility will be built where the turf field is currently located, and replace the outdated McCue Center.

It’s right next to the indoor practice facility, and will house things like the weight room, sports medicine, and video operations.

Senior linebacker Nick Jackson says, “This facility elevates our program, and gives us a chance to compete for championships. It also allows us to further epitomize the true meaning of being a scholar-athlete at the University of Virginia.”

Head coach Tony Elliott adds, “There’s nothing like walking into a facility, knowing that you got the full support of all those who are investing in you, and providing you the resources you need to grow and develop in all areas of your life, so you can become the best version of yourself.”

Elliott is a former assistant coach at Clemson.

The Tigers garnered national attention with their practice facility, which featured ‘flashy’ items like a bowling alley and a slide.

“I think that any time you’re building a facility, you want to make sure it fits the program, fits the head coach, but more importantly, it fits the institution,” says Elliott.

Williams adds, “For us, a state of the art sports medicine facility within this building is pretty flashy.”

The up-to-date amenities at the 90-thousand square foot facility should help the ‘Hoos make up ground on the recruiting trail.

Elliott says, “It’s our job as a staff to make sure we properly educate the recruiting base, and the fan base, of what Virginia football is really all about.”

“There’s no reason why a premiere academic institution can not thrive in football,” says Williams. “No reason. It’s harder. Takes more work. But we’re up for that challenge.”

The new building is scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2024.

