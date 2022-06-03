Advertise With Us
UVA Health watching fluctuating COVID-19 transmission rates

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is back to the “medium” level of community transmission of COVID-19, even after a weekend of Memorial Day events.

It has been a constant fluctuation between “high” and “medium” coronavirus transmission levels all over the Blue Ridge Health District. Doctors at UVA Health say that is the new normal, especially as more people are ditching masks.

“Importantly, it’s not doomsday,” Doctor Costi Sifri said Friday, June 3. “The relative proportion of people that are needing medical care that are coming into the hospital because of severe COVID, or coming into our intensive care units, and importantly, number or proportion of people that are dying, because of COVID, those are going down.”

As of Friday morning, 29 patients are in the University of Virginia Medical Center with COVID-19: 24 are in acute care, two in the ICU, two in pediatrics, and one mother is in labor and delivery.

“We have seen an increase in case counts over, you know, over the last month or month-and-a-half now. It’s been pretty steady,” Dr. Sifri said.

He says even with those steady rates, it is unclear if we are entering the “endemic” stage: “We’re going to have continued new variants emerge, and, you know, in the sort of Darwinian survival-of-the-fittest game that COVID is playing right now, the virus will evolve,” Sifri said.

Also, transmission levels will continue to vary.

“Others are coming into the hospital for other reasons and are incidentally found to have COVID. Those, you know, both of those events end up impacting that level of measure of community COVID,” Sifri said.

