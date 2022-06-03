Advertise With Us
UVA Baseball ready to begin NCAA Tournament

UVA head coach Brian O'Connor
UVA head coach Brian O'Connor
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will take on Coastal Carolina in its first game of the NCAA Regional on Friday in Greenville, NC.

The Cavaliers and Chanticleers are both former NCAA Champions.

UVA won the College World Series title in 2015, while Coastal Carolina captured the crown the next season.

Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor says the short turnaround of a Regional puts a premium on experience.

“You prepare for the opponent that is in front of you, and typically you have between 12 and 24 hours to prepare for the next one,” says O’Connor. “That’s postseason baseball.”

Virginia and Coastal Carolina are scheduled to faceoff on Friday at 6pm in Greenville, NC.

