UVA adds new projects to its capital plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Board of Supervisors’ Building and Grounds Committee met Thursday, June 2, to discuss and approve eight new projects.

The largest is a $54 million parking garage that would have at least 1,000 parking spots.

”We also have a big need for more parking. Particularly for as our employee base grows not only in the academic division, but in the health system, as well as to accommodate our visitors and event parking,” Senior Vice President of Operations Colette Sheehy said.

Another new project is building on campus housing for Darden business students.

“They’ve identified the desire to have student housing, actually on their grounds. They are proposing to build about 440 beds that would house two thirds of their residential MBA students. It is something that the competitor schools business schools do,” Sheehy said.

This project does not yet have a cost estimate.

The board also approved new names for facilities.

