Back On Track
A slice of nice

Outstanding weekend !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The strong cold front is now to our south. High pressure will build in from the north the next few days. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. Expect this rather pleasant pattern to stick around for the weekend and into early next week. Our next chance for rain will be Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

