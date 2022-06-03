Sentara Healthcare giving $65K to JABA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board of Aging is receiving grant money from Sentara Healthcare.

The $65,000 donation will help JABA provide its clients comfort as they age.

“The decision on who to give the money to was, in part, left up to Sentara employees who filled out a survey to choose a nonprofit with aligning missions and values. JABA got one of the highest vote totals in the survey.” Johnsa Morris, Vice President of Patient Care & Chief Nurse Executive at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, said.

One thing the money will fund is JABA’s new Dementia Coordinator Program.

“It allows us to provide direct support for caregivers and those with dementia in terms of ways to work with the person with dementia as they move through different stages,” JABA CEO Marta Keane said.

The grant is unrestricted, meaning JABA is able to use it in any other ways it’s board chooses, as well.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.