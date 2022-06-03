Officers participate in motorcycle skills event in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Motor Squad is hosting its 8th Annual Jams Skills Training and Competition.

More than 20 officers gathered in the Sam’s Club parking lot Thursday, June 2, to improve their skills, network, and get ready to raise money for the Blue Hill Suicide Awareness program.

“The whole goal behind this is safety,” Albemarle County Police Captain Randy Jamerson said. “It gives us satisfaction knowing that we’re able to raise money to put on this event to allow the officers to be safe, but then also give back to the community.”

Capt. Jamerson says it is important for office to practice before they drive into a real-life obstacle.

“So for example, if a dog runs across the road in front of them and they’re able to swerve around without crashing, or vehicle pulls out in front of a pedestrian,” Jamerson said.

Officer from across the commonwealth and Maryland are taking part in this event.

“People that work together here will have a connection,” the captain said.

The competition that is open to the public is set to get underway at noon Friday, June 3, in the Sam’s Club parking lot.

