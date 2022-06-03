Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Nice June Weekend

Dry and Pleasant
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remaining dry with low dew points through the weekend. A nice first weekend of June ahead. Warm sunshine and comfortable overnights. You can give your AC a break.

The only weather hazard will be a high sunburn index. The grass pollen is on the high side.

Becoming a little warmer next week with increasing humidity and dew points by mid next week with a daily risk for a scattered shower and thunderstorm.

Friday night: Fantastic conditions for Fridays After Five! Temperatures dropping from the 70s to the 60s after sunset. Lows in the 50s with patchy fog. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday: Warm sunshine. Comfortable in the shade. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: Clouds and sun, warm and more humid with a scattered to isolated shower, downpour and thunderstorm around. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

