Improving Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Thursday afternoon, our weather will improve Friday and for the first weekend of June.

The cold front which brought strong to severe thunderstorms to the region Thursday afternoon and evening continues to shift east overnight.

A drier, less humid north breeze kicks in Friday.

Nice and dry for the weekend. Temperatures will be about average for this time in June.

Turning more humid next week. The next best shower and thunderstorm risk looks to be next Tuesday.

Thursday night: Showers, thunder and downpours exit. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog.

Friday: Clouds and sun. Less humid with a light north breeze. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Mainly clear sky with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog late.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with most areas remaining dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and more humid with a scattered shower/storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated shower/storm risk. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

