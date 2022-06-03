FCHS sending 8 students to compete in the Special Olympics

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County High School’s Special Olympics Team is getting a first-class send off as it heads to Florida to compete.

“They are FLUCO family and its just been so special to share that with them and to be selected to have this opportunity to take these kids on this trip because some of them have never done something like this before,” Amy Hill said.

Hill is a special education teacher turned coach. She is leading eight students to compete in track & field events.

“We didn’t even have an official team at the beginning of the year,” Hill said. “At a track meet we had in October they said, ‘Hey, you’ve been selected to go to the Special Olympics,’ we said OK, well, we better get ready.”

The team started practicing, eating healthy, and working out together.

“I’ve been running a lot, I’m supposed to do and stuff like that,” Aaliyah Lewis said.

Aaliyah found out she was going to Disney World eight months ago.

“Aaliyah has prepared her herself for this since she first found out that they will go on,” William Lewis, her father, said.

Lewis says Aaliyah is more nervous about going on her first flight than the competition itself.

“I am very excited about going and having fun with my friends,” Aaliyah said.

The team got a police escort from the high school to the airport Friday, June 3.

“Each one of them kids that just left here love here, know that they are loved,” William Lewis said.

The team will compete for a total of five days, each in three events. Hill says the mental preparation is half of the work.

“You can do it, you can do anything that you try to put yourself out there for if you have the right tools in your toolbox, and these kids are ready. They have the right tools and I’m just excited for them to be in the moment,” Hill said.

The team is set to return June 12.

