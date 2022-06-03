Documentary about Charlottesville hip-hop artist premiering at Violet Crown Theater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brandon Dudley, also known as Lee-Bangah, has become the first hip-hop artist to be premiered in the Violet Crown Theater. The documentary will touch on who he is on a personal level as a father and as an artist.

“Hip-hop means love, it means unity, strength, opportunity, art,” Dudley said.

Dudley says he has been dedicated to music since he was a kid.

“I’ve been in the music industry for a long time, since I was at age 11, 12. Always had a passion for the music, always grew to learn, always was adapting to the new changes in hip-hop,” the artist said.

Now, being a family man and developing connections has changed his perspective.

“The documentary is called You Never Know Me, and it’s all about being a father,” he said. “It features a couple of people in the city, as like, my childhood barber and a couple of people I did a couple potluck events with.”

Dudley says the film was in the works for years without realizing it.

“I was documenting myself since 2004,” he said. “Music shows, the world, and I’m glad I’m a part of the music.”

Opening night for the documentary is Friday, June 3. It will also be available on YouTube starting June 10. The link to the trailer is here .

