Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Documentary about Charlottesville hip-hop artist premiering at Violet Crown Theater

Brandon Dudley, also known as Lee-Bangah, has become the first hip-hop artist to be premiered...
Brandon Dudley, also known as Lee-Bangah, has become the first hip-hop artist to be premiered in the Violet Crown Theater.(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brandon Dudley, also known as Lee-Bangah, has become the first hip-hop artist to be premiered in the Violet Crown Theater. The documentary will touch on who he is on a personal level as a father and as an artist.

“Hip-hop means love, it means unity, strength, opportunity, art,” Dudley said.

Dudley says he has been dedicated to music since he was a kid.

“I’ve been in the music industry for a long time, since I was at age 11, 12. Always had a passion for the music, always grew to learn, always was adapting to the new changes in hip-hop,” the artist said.

Now, being a family man and developing connections has changed his perspective.

“The documentary is called You Never Know Me, and it’s all about being a father,” he said. “It features a couple of people in the city, as like, my childhood barber and a couple of people I did a couple potluck events with.”

Dudley says the film was in the works for years without realizing it.

“I was documenting myself since 2004,” he said. “Music shows, the world, and I’m glad I’m a part of the music.”

Opening night for the documentary is Friday, June 3. It will also be available on YouTube starting June 10. The link to the trailer is here .

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Train tracks near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville
More train routes coming to Charlottesville

Latest News

FCHS team heading to Florida
FCHS sending 8 students to compete in the Special Olympics
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health watching fluctuating COVID-19 transmission rates
Officers practicing motorcycle skills
Officers participate in motorcycle skills event in Albemarle Co.
Charlottesville’s MarieBette Café & Bakery is marking Pride Month with some special creations.
Charlottesville bakery celebrating Pride Month