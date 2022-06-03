CPD investigating reported stabbing on the UVA Corner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of University Avenue.
Police say the alleged incident took place a little before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. CPD says the person who was attacked has non-life-threatening injuries. It does not have a description of the suspect.
