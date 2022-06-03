CPD investigating reported stabbing on the UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of University Avenue.

Police say the alleged incident took place a little before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. CPD says the person who was attacked has non-life-threatening injuries. It does not have a description of the suspect.

Community Alert pic.twitter.com/tqj7IdgPml — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) June 3, 2022

