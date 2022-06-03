Advertise With Us
Charlottesville rent prices are on the rise

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent prices are on the rise in Charlottesville, according to data released by Apartment List.

It reports rent in the city has increased by 13% in the last year, which is slightly lower than the national average of 15%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Charlottesville is a little more than $1,154.

“It does seem like things are going to start to cool down a little bit, but unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to see any reversal of these big increases,” Chris Salviati with Apartment List said. “I do think that at least the pace of growth is going to slow a little bit.”

In all, Charlottesville rent has increased by 20% since June 2020.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

