Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville bakery celebrating Pride Month

By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s MarieBette Café & Bakery is marking Pride Month with some special creations.

The bakery is adding faces of different LGBTQ+ activists, musicians, politicians, and TV personalities daily throughout June. It’s part of an ongoing effort to highlight their achievements, struggles and triumphs to the community.

“It makes me feel really great that we have a really supportive community here, and that people are interested in learning about,” owner Jason Becton said.

MarieBette Café & Bakery has been baking up these tributes for five years now.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Train tracks near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville
More train routes coming to Charlottesville

Latest News

FCHS team heading to Florida
FCHS sending 8 students to compete in the Special Olympics
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health watching fluctuating COVID-19 transmission rates
Officers practicing motorcycle skills
Officers participate in motorcycle skills event in Albemarle Co.
Brandon Dudley, also known as Lee-Bangah, has become the first hip-hop artist to be premiered...
Documentary about Charlottesville hip-hop artist premiering at Violet Crown Theater