Charlottesville bakery celebrating Pride Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s MarieBette Café & Bakery is marking Pride Month with some special creations.

The bakery is adding faces of different LGBTQ+ activists, musicians, politicians, and TV personalities daily throughout June. It’s part of an ongoing effort to highlight their achievements, struggles and triumphs to the community.

“It makes me feel really great that we have a really supportive community here, and that people are interested in learning about,” owner Jason Becton said.

MarieBette Café & Bakery has been baking up these tributes for five years now.

