CCS and CPD investigating threatening graffiti at Buford Middle School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is investigating two cases of graffiti threatening violence against Black students at Buford Middle School.

The words were found in the student bathroom.

Charlottesville police are helping with the investigation. Out of caution the school had officers present on campus Friday, June 3, to support students and staff.

Full statement from CCS:

“This week at Buford Middle School there have been two related instances of graffiti threatening violence against Black students. These words were found written in a student bathroom. We are investigating these incidents in collaboration with the Charlottesville Police Department. Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked officers to be present on campus today, Friday, June 3, to provide a visible layer of support to students and staff.

We take these threats very seriously. This situation is of course especially difficult for our community in the midst of the numerous terrible tragedies happening around our country. Even while we know that the overwhelming percentage of threats are eventually found to be made without intent, they have a significant impact on our community’s mental health.

As we shared with families in a message last night, the safety of our schools truly relies upon the bonds between us. Racist words, assumptions, and behaviors tear at the fabric of our community. Together we speak up against discrimination, recommit to one another, and move forward as a community.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.