Bear cub recovering at Wildlife Center of Virginia

A bear cub is getting some much-needed help at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. Photo courtesy WCV.(WCV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A bear cub is getting some much-needed help at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

WCV announced Friday, June 3, that the injured cub was brought in from Nelson County last Sunday.

A veterinary team examined the cub and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. The team reached out to specialists in fracture repair technique and equipment for help.

“I am so grateful for organizations and veterinarians that are willing to help us care for our wild patients when advanced and specialized procedures are required,” WCV Director of Veterinary Services Doctor Karra Peirce said. “We were so impressed by the skills and professionalism by all the staff at Virginia Veterinary Specialists, and are so lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive community”

The center says the cub’s procedure went well, and he is currently resting.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the everyone to visit its Critter Corner page to read about this cub’s story, learn about the animals that are currently being treated at the nonprofit.

