Wednesday’s High School Sports Playoff Scores & Highlights

Boys Soccer

Region 3C Semifinals

Charlottesville 4, Spotswood 0

Monticello 3, LCA 0

Girls Soccer

Region 3C Semifinals

Fluvanna 1, Charlottesville 0

LCA 0 (3), Wilson Memorial 0 (2) - OT (PK’s)

Baseball

Region 2B Semifinals

Stuarts Draft 2, Madison County 1

Buckingham County 7, Strasburg 6

Softball

Region 4D Championship

Halifax County 10, Orange County 1

