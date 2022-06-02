Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Cancer Center will award grants to organizations working to end cancer disparities

The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cancer Center is the commonwealth’s only comprehensive center, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The UVA Cancer Center is giving nonprofits and other groups across Virginia grants of up to $10,000 to support projects that address cancer education, prevention, and detection.

“Cancer impacts everybody in our community. I mean, there’s not one person you can talk to that doesn’t know someone who’s been diagnosed with cancer or impacted by cancer in some way, shape, or form, Lindsay Hauser with the UVA Cancer Center said. “A big part of being comprehensive is being part of the community and really working with community and getting input from the community on how to address cancer burden and greatest needs in the community, as well.”

As many as five grants will be awarded.

“A big part of doing these community grants is knowing that our community really has innovative ideas. They really are the thinkers, the doers, the ones that have the ideas that are really going to make the greatest impact and we can’t do the work that we do without our community partners,” Hauser said.

The deadline for applications is July 1. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Train tracks near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville
More train routes coming to Charlottesville
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

Internet photo
Lumos Fiber expanding fiber-optic network into Crozet this summer
The House passed the budget on an 88-7 vote; it passed the Senate on a 32-4 vote.
Va. lawmakers reach compromise on state budget
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
(STOCK)
Donated fire truck from CFD arrives in Ghana