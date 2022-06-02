Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Showers and storms

Refreshing late week and weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southwesterly wind will keep conditions toasty today. We’ll see increasing cloudiness as we go through the afternoon. A cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley. Showers and storms will begin to work into our region later this afternoon. Some storms that do develop will be capable of causing gusty wind and hail. The best time for this activity will be between 2pm and 8pm. once the front moves through, a northwest flow will cool temperatures back to seasonal levels Friday and the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloud, showers and storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, late clearing, Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

