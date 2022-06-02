CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Storm Prediction Center now has a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire NBC29 viewing area through 9 PM today. However, the severe weather risk will likely end for our region before then.

Scattered thunderstorms continue to form in the heat and humidity this afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front to the west. Any thunderstorm may contain damaging wind gusts and hail. Along with frequent lightning and localized flooding rainfall.

The tornado threat is very low.

Showers, downpours and thunderstorms exit the region later this evening.

Friday and this weekend will be dry and more seasonable.

The next shower and thunderstorm risk will be next week.

Thursday night: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. Drying overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Less humid and more pleasant in the shade. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lows in the 50s. Patchy fog late.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: A scattered shower and thunderstorm around. More humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

