Lumos Fiber expanding fiber-optic network into Crozet this summer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Crozet will have access to fiber broadband very soon.

Lumos Fiber says it is expanding into eight neighborhoods throughout Albemarle County.

“Our teams are now finalizing the design for all the Crozet area. I’m excited to announce, which we announced earlier this year, that we’re going to be building out nearly 3,000 homes in our initial investment in the Crozet area starting in the Old Trail Area,” Lumos CEO Diego Anderson said. “It’s going to expand over into Foxchase, Cory Farm, Grayrock, Crozet Crossing, Waylands Grant, Jarman Estates, as well as Western region. So that’s just the first phase.”

Anderson says the company is not using grant money for this expansion.

“So, fiber is future proofing. It’s all the capability you need for work at home, play at home,” Anderson said.

It also adds competition to the internet market.

“This is a corporation on their own taking the initiative to expand their delivery of service into an area that already has service, which is wonderful for consumers because competition is what drives improvements,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price said.

Price has been pushing for this reliable internet access throughout the county.

“Expanding broadband is critical for telehealth, for education, for best nurses, just for people at home to be able to access the products and services that we need,” Price said.

Construction for this service will begin very soon.

“We’re going to be going west over into Crows, the Town of Rosae, and that’s the first phase complementing seven neighborhoods within that area in which our engineering teams are doing the design now and we plan to begin construction later to summer and turn up services by year end 2022,” Anderson said.

