Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver morning sunshine today. However, clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of a approaching cold front. A period of heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail will be possible this afternoon and evening. The best opportunity for this activity will be between 2pm and 8pm. Behind the front a more comfortable air mass will settled in for Friday, and stick around through early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, late clearing, Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

