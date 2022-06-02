Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Eye to the sky

Showers and storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver morning sunshine today. However, clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of a approaching cold front. A period of heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail will be possible this afternoon and evening. The best opportunity for this activity will be between 2pm and 8pm. Behind the front a more comfortable air mass will settled in for Friday, and stick around through early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storms, late clearing, Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Train tracks near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville
More train routes coming to Charlottesville
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Threat for Some Severe Storms Thursday Afternoon/Evening
nbc29 weather at noon
It’s a heatwave !