Agnor-Hurt Elementary School students drop off donations at CASPCA

Agnor-Hurt Elementary School students drop off donations at CASPCA
Agnor-Hurt Elementary School students drop off donations at CASPCA(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students from Agnor-Hurt Elementary School are lending a helping hand to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

Third graders collected donations for the shelter during Pet Month, and learned what it would take to adopt a pet. Teachers then went over cost, what care is needed, and how much responsibility it takes.

Thursday, June 2, they walked to CASPCA to drop off the donations and read to some furry friends.

“The animals love it and it’s good practice. They don’t have to be embarrassed when they read out loud. I think it’s just a win-win and could not be more excited to happen,” CASPCA CEO Angie Gunter said.

Gunter says that studies suggest reading books to shelter dogs and cats help to socialize the animals, which increases chances of adoption.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

