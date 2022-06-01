Va. lawmakers pass budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers passed a budget Wednesday that will now head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The House passed the budget on an 88-7 vote; it passed the Senate on a 32-4 vote.

Lawmakers reconvened on Wednesday after failing to pass the budget during the regular session earlier this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

