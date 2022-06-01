UVA: Doctors concerned about suicide attempts among kids by poisoning with OTC medications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New numbers from the University of Virginia shows an increase in suspected suicide attempts by poisoning among children as young as 6.

Researchers say kids are using over-the-counter medication, such as Advil and Tylenol, in suicide attempts.

Doctors are now warning parents about this growing mental health crisis.

“One of the things that we found in our research that was really concerning was the 10-to-12-year-old age groups where we saw more than a doubling of attempts nationally,” Dr. Christopher Holstege with the Blue Ridge Poison Center said. “That was pretty stunning.”

From 2015 to 2020, suspected suicide attempts by poisoning among children 10-12 increased by 109%. Suspected attempts among children ages 6-to-19 reported to U.S. poison centers increased 26.7% during the same time span.

‘It’s a nationwide problem, it’s not just here, locally,” Holstege said “Certainly, there are big concerns with acetaminophen with the damage that can be done to the liver, and we want parents to be aware of this and others to be aware of this.”

These statistics are based on a review of cases reported to the National Poison Data System as “suspected suicides,” which include attempted suicides and deaths by suicide.

Holstege says kids are also misusing Ibuprofen.

“Social media certainly gets blamed on a regular basis, pressures for doing well in academics, trying to get into certain colleges, and there’s a whole host of factors that may come into play that I think need to be looked at how do we mitigate this? So these age groups are not trying to commit suicide,” he said.

If you think your child may have overdosed on medication, you can always call the Blue Ridge Poison Center’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

