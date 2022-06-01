Advertise With Us
date 2022-06-01
Threat for Some Severe Storms Thursday Afternoon/Evening

Nice and less humid Friday - Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another hot and humid day Thursday, with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and early evening. A Severe weather risk is highlighted across the Mid-Atlantic Thursday, in advance of an approaching cold front. Damaging winds gusts and some spotty large hail, the primary threats. While much lower, an isolated tornado. Remain Weather Aware. The front will push through Friday morning and a cooler, drier and more seasonable air mass will take us through Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy and mild. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, scattered PM showers and storms. Some storms strong to severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Early AM showers ending. Sun and clouds, more seasonable, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Scattered storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 80s.

