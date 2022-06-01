Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

It’s a heatwave !

Isolated storm today, more storms tomorrow
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. As temperatures warm into the 90s, we will have a chance for an isolated storm later this afternoon. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring a better chance for stronger storms Thursday afternoon and evening. A period of heavy rain, gusty wind, hail an a isolated tornado will be possible. Behind the front a more seasonal airmass will settle into the region, that combined with sunshine should make for a outstanding late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated t-shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
Train tracks near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville
More train routes coming to Charlottesville
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Hot and humid, isolated storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Station App graphic
Mini Heat Wave Through Mid-Week. Risk for Severe Storms Thursday