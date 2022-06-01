It’s a heatwave !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. As temperatures warm into the 90s, we will have a chance for an isolated storm later this afternoon. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring a better chance for stronger storms Thursday afternoon and evening. A period of heavy rain, gusty wind, hail an a isolated tornado will be possible. Behind the front a more seasonal airmass will settle into the region, that combined with sunshine should make for a outstanding late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated t-shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

