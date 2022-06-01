Hot and humid, isolated storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Get ready for another hot and humid day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s. There is also a chance for a isolated shower or storm late this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front that is expected to advance across our region Thursday. After morning sunshine, keep an eye to the sky for showers and storms. Gusty wind, a period of heavy rain, hail, and a isolated tornado will be possible. Friday and the weekend should be outstanding. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated t-shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

